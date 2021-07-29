Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

