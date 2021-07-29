Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

