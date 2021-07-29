Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

