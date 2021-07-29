Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.90. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59.

In other news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $84,247. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

