St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

STJ stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,611 ($21.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,470.37. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

