SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

SSNC stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

