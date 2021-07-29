Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

BOOT stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

