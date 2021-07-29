Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

