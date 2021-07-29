Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 6,960 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

