Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,899 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 600,214 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 280.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 77,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

