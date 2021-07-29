Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 202.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE TEN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

