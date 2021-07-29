Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,830 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.