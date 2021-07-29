Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,308 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 265.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $260.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

