Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.12. 28,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.