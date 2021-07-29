SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,556 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical volume of 144 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,947. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

