Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

