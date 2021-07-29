Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.