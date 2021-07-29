Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

STXB stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $402.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

