Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.18.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$49.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

