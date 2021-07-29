SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPEC remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221. SpectralCast has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.
About SpectralCast
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for SpectralCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpectralCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.