SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.32. 502,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.