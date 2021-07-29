SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

