SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

SP Plus stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,084. The company has a market cap of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

