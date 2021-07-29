Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.29.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

