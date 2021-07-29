South State Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

SSB opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

