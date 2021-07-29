Sora (XOR) Price Tops $183.55

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Sora coin can now be bought for $183.55 or 0.00458979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a market cap of $63.41 million and $2.02 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sora has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,459 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

