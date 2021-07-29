Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 962.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Leif Snethun on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

