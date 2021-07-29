Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 962.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
About Sonde Resources
