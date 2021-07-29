Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

