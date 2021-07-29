SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 90.2% in July

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

GIGE traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 4,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,768. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83.

