Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$32.11 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

