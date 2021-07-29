Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMFKY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

