Smartshare (SSP) Tops One Day Volume of $5,396.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $520,330.81 and approximately $5,396.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

