SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

SGH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,520,750. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

