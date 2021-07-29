Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.35. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

