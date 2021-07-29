Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIOX. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

