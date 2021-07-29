Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 71,891 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 1,197,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,219,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

