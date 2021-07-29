Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. 18,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,032. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

