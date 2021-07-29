Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.13. 44,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,320. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

