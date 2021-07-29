Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 210,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,262. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

