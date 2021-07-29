Sierra Capital LLC Invests $659,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,100. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 10,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.