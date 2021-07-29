Sierra Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 229,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,993. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

