Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Declines By 79.9%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCFF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 118,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,850. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.
About Trillion Energy International
