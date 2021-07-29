Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Declines By 79.9%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCFF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 118,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,850. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

