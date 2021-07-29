Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Drops By 50.6%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000.

Shares of TPZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

