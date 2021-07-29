Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Decreases By 46.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMRAY. Danske downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

