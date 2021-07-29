Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Drops By 55.4%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 699,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Very Good Food stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18. The Very Good Food has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

About The Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

