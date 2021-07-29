Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Increases By 400.0%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRMLF shares. CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of Storm Resources stock remained flat at $$2.87 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

