Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 165.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

