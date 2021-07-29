Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Rises By 585.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 25,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,651. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.