Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Rises By 585.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 25,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,651. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.