Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Declines By 74.6%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNNAQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 210,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

