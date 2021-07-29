Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Declines By 74.6%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SNNAQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 210,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
