Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Rises By 188.9%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SRL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,422. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of Scully Royalty worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.