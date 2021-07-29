Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Expands By 1,133.3%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 20,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCRYY. Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.