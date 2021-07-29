Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Decreases By 96.7%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 95,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

